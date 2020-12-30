Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assay - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lateral Flow Assay estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

The Lateral Flow Assay market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Lateral Flow Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Lateral Flow Assays - A Prelude
  • Lateral Flow Assays Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • Alere, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Qiagen NV
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Expanding Aging Population and Increase in Chronic Diseases to Drive the Demand for Lateral Flow Assays
  • Growing Use of Home-based Lateral Flow Assay Devices
  • Rising Popularity of Point-of-care Testing
  • Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays to Revolutionize the Healthcare Space
  • Lateral Flow Assays to Aid in Precision Diagnostics
  • Innovations to Drive Market Growth
  • Growing Demand for Lateral Flow Assays in Food Safety
  • Product Launches

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Lateral Flow Assay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Lateral Flow Assay Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikcxry

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900