The electronics manufacturing services market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025)



The companies seeking to lower their inventory, facilities, and equipment as part of their manufacturing activities, and shifting the focus of their capital investments toward sales and marketing, and R&D have increased the demand for outsourcing to third-party manufacturing service providers.



With the advent of miniaturization and adoption of emerging technologies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and enhanced communication posed by 5G, the electronic component design and assembly have been revolutionized. For instance, the communication base stations for 5G developed a superior antenna technology, such as MIMO, leading to a rise in the number and performance of radiating elements.



Additionally, when a manufacturer's existing capacity reaches optimum utilization, they tend to resort to outsourcing to fuel their expansion goals. Usually, while expanding geographically, the incapability to acquire assets for another manufacturing facility leads such manufacturers to resort to EMS providers. For instance, recently, Rohde & Schwarz required an additional production capacity to continue its growth resorted to outsourcing the operations. It chose Benchmark's capabilities to solve complex technical challenges, coupled with extensive supply chain capabilities.



Adding to the existing challenges is the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global supply chain. With still weeks away from the containment of the virus, manufacturers are rethinking their strategies and looking beyond China to find alternative supply chain sources.



The majority of EMS providers, like Benchmark Electronics, announced that the financial target of the first quarter of 2020 is unachievable due to the impact of coronavirus. In April 2020, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. closed most of its operations at the production sites for safety and protection amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics is Expected to Adopt EMS Significantly



The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) Market is expected to show significant adoption in the consumer electronics industry due to its increasing connectivity amongst its various products, ranging from audio products to wearables, gaming, or even virtual reality.



The digitalization across the industry is necessitating the requirement for high-level connectivity and advanced electronics and capabilities. Hence, the adoption of EMS in the consumer electronics industry is increasing.



High-end electronic manufacturing solutions for consumer electronics incorporate designing, engineering, and prototyping, to mass production and end-to-end product lifecycle solutions. Solutions help consumer products work seamlessly and perform to exceed expectations.



However, there is expected to be a short delay in the electronics manufacturing industry due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The product shipment delay is likely to be for at least a five-week from suppliers, according to a survey conducted by IPC, a global electronics manufacturing association.



Competitive Landscape



The electronics manufacturing services market is moving toward fragmentation, owing to the increased adoption of these services across the industries and the presence of several market players globally. The market players are viewing product developments and innovations as a lucrative path for market expansion.



