According to the report, the Global Amusement Parks Market accounted for $50.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $99.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions, rising disposable incomes and consumer expenditure capacities on entertainment are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the tickets and merchandise sold inside the park are hampering the growth of the market.



Amusement parks extensive open-air recreational and entertainment zones that are based on fictional characters and themes. Amusement parks are the feature parks wherein customers can get entertained on various rides and games and other events going on. They are commercially operated extensions to fairs and picnic gardens and cater to individuals of all age groups.



Based on the rides, the mechanical rides segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in the number of visitors and rides enthusiasts for 4D rides, giant rides and challenging roller coasters. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of well-known players such as Universal Studios Singapore, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, and Hong Kong Disneyland.



Some of the key players profiled in the Amusement Parks Market include Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Theme parks, Six Flag Entertainment Corporation, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd., SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, OTC Parks China, Merlin Entertainment, Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group, Fantawild Group, Disney Parks and Resorts, Comcast Corporation, Shanghai Disneyland, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Ardent Leisure Group, and Wonderla Holidays Ltd.



