Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CAR T-cell Therapy estimated at US$340.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.7% over the period 2020-2027.

CD19, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 49.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CD22 segment is readjusted to a revised 70.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $103.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 55.2% CAGR

The CAR T-cell Therapy market in the U. S. is estimated at US$103.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 55.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 49.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • bluebird bio, Inc.
  • CARsgen Therapeutics
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • CAR T-cell Therapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for CAR T-cell Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
  • World 7-Year Perspective for CAR T-cell Therapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
  • World Current & Future Analysis for CD19 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
  • World 7-Year Perspective for CD19 by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
  • World Current & Future Analysis for CD22 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
  • World 7-Year Perspective for CD22 by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • CAR T-cell Therapy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Current & Future Analysis for CAR T-cell Therapy by Antigen - CD19 and CD22 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • 7-Year Perspective for CAR T-cell Therapy by Antigen - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for CD19 and CD22 for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

