The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2021 will be announced as follows:
05.01.2021 - Retail turnover in December 2020
01.02.2021 - Retail turnover in January 2021
26.02.2021 - Interim information for 12 months 2020
01.03.2021 - Retail turnover in February 2021
01.04.2021 - Retail turnover in March 2021
06.04.2021 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting
06.04.2021 - Annual information for 2020
28.04.2021 - Interim information for 3 months 2021
29.04.2021 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting
03.05.2021 - Retail turnover in April 2021
01.06.2021 - Retail turnover in May 2021
01.07.2021 - Retail turnover in June 2021
29.07.2021 - Interim report for 6 months 2021
02.08.2021 - Retail turnover in July 2021
01.09.2021 - Retail turnover in August 2021
01.10.2021 - Retail turnover in September 2021
28.10.2021 - Interim report for 9 months 2021
02.11.2021 - Retail turnover in October 2021
01.12.2021 - Retail turnover in November 2021
Saulius Bačauskas
Apranga Group CFO
+370 5 2390843
Apranga
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Apranga LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: