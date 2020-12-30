The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2021 will be announced as follows:



05.01.2021 - Retail turnover in December 2020

01.02.2021 - Retail turnover in January 2021

26.02.2021 - Interim information for 12 months 2020

01.03.2021 - Retail turnover in February 2021

01.04.2021 - Retail turnover in March 2021

06.04.2021 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

06.04.2021 - Annual information for 2020

28.04.2021 - Interim information for 3 months 2021

29.04.2021 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

03.05.2021 - Retail turnover in April 2021

01.06.2021 - Retail turnover in May 2021

01.07.2021 - Retail turnover in June 2021

29.07.2021 - Interim report for 6 months 2021

02.08.2021 - Retail turnover in July 2021

01.09.2021 - Retail turnover in August 2021

01.10.2021 - Retail turnover in September 2021

28.10.2021 - Interim report for 9 months 2021

02.11.2021 - Retail turnover in October 2021

01.12.2021 - Retail turnover in November 2021

Saulius Bačauskas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843