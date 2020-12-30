Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mydriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Mydriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Mydriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Mydriasis Diagnosis and Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Mydriasis market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Mydriasis market report gives a thorough understanding of Mydriasis symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Mydriasis symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Mydriasis symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Pupil dilation (mydriasis) is performed to purposefully increase the size of the pupils during an eye exam so that the doctor can thoroughly examine the health of the optic nerve and retina. The exam is critical to preventing and treating eye conditions that could potentially lead to vision loss. Diagnostic mydriasis is usually achieved by the use of mydriatics which are either parasympatholytics or sympathomimetic agents. The parasympatholytics cause pupillary dilatation and accommodation paralysis. The sympathomimetics potentiate or mimic the action of adrenaline by stimulating the dilator pupillae muscle. Examples of sympathomimetics include phenylephrine, ephedrine and hydroxyamphetamine



Mydriatic medicines play an essential diagnostic role; however, there are clinically significant risks associated with using mydriatics. For example, various combinations of phenylephrine, cyclopentolate, and tropicamide are commonly used to prepare the neonatal for the ROPEE.



The FDA has approved Mydrane, Mydriasert by Thea Laboratories and OMIDRIA by Omeros Corporation for Mydriasis.



Mydriasis Epidemiology



The Mydriasis symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The diagnosed prevalent cases of mydriasis is increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Mydriasis symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Mydriasis, Gender-specific cases of Mydriasis, Age-specific cases of mydriasis. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Mydriasis symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Mydriasis Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Mydriasis epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total prevalent cases of mydriasis associated in 7MM countries was 7.98 million in 2017.



Mydriasis Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Mydriasis report encloses the detailed analysis of mydriasis marketed drugs and early-stage (Phase-II) pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Mydriasis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Mydriasis Emerging Drug



Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma



Nyxol is a novel eye drop drug candidate for multiple fronts of eye disorders. It is a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of phentolamine mesylate, and an approved alpha-1 and alpha-2 inhibitor, allowing a more efficient 505 (b)(2) development pathway for approval. With safety and efficacy data from seven Phase I and Phase II trials, Nyxol has demonstrated a differentiated target product profile that includes moderately reducing pupil size (which leads to improved vision during night and day at both far and near distances), lowering intraocular pressure in the normal range, and convenient once-daily evening dosing with long-lasting effects.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Mydriasis market in 7MM. The market size of mydriasis in the seven major markets was USD 104.53 million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Mydriasis market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of mydriasis in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



The total Mydriasis market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook



The total Mydriasis market Size and market Size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Mydriasis Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Mydriasis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It also allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Mydriasis Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase II stage. It also analyses Mydriasis key player involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major player includes Ocuphire Pharma.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Mydriasis emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Mydriasis



Approaching reimbursement, proactively, can have a positive impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Medicare covers both traditional and laser cataract surgeries. These policies also include a traditional intraocular lens implant. Cataract surgery is the most common operation in the NHS, with over 400,000 procedures performed every year in the UK. Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says it is cost-effective and should not be restricted to more severe cases.



OMIDRIA helps provide access and support for patients. OMIDRIA is available through the Federal Supply Schedule and the VA National Formulary and to 340B institutions. Omeros continues to offer the OMIDRIAssure program, which provides We Pay the Difference patient reimbursement program, live assistance reimbursement hotline, and equal access patient assistance program for government-insured or uninsured patients, based on financial need.



Companies Mentioned



Thea Laboratories

Omeros Corporation

Ocuphire Pharma

