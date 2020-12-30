Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Motion System Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The linear motion system market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



These systems can be easily deployed for various applications as they help to deliver seamless and agile processing, which further reduces the requirement of maintenance. These systems are also witnessing chronological developments concerning the system design and regular updating of technologies incorporated in devising a more accurate and efficient system.



There is an increasing need for ongoing industrialization, along with the need for modern automatic systems in various industries, thereby driving the growth of linear motion systems. Moreover, these systems are in high demand due to their superior performance in harsh environmental conditions in industries, which is further fueling the market growth.



There are many technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, along with novel electro-mechanical systems and a rise in industrial production worldwide, acting as some of the factors which are anticipated to boost the market. These systems have many advantages, such as higher efficiency and a higher product lifecycle, which helps them to be deployed across various industries.



Linear motion-control systems are useful as they are helping to automate COVID-19 testing. These systems are highly used in automated RT-PCR testing. The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction is a reliable, highly sensitive method for detecting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.



These are heavily used across many industries, especially industries that are prone to higher carbon emission as they are environmentally friendly because they do not rely on fuel for working.



However, factors, such as lack of awareness regarding the implementation of these systems and high maintenance associated with these systems, are responsible for hindering the growth of the linear motion system market.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth



The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market as the demand for linear motion systems is likely to increase in the coming years due to the rise in automotive sales around the globe.



Further, due to increasing vehicle parc and growing automotive sales, there is an increase in carbon emission, thereby helping the automotive sector to become a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. Various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies that are fuel-efficient, which will help to escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws, etc.



Linear actuators are highly used in the automotive industry. Creative Motion Control, a manufacturer of roller screw-based linear actuators and actuator components, is making linear motion systems for the automotive industry by producing high force electric actuators that can be used in a wide variety of applications.



Moreover, NTN Canada, a manufacturing company, recently announced the addition of NTN SNR linear motion solutions to its customer toolkit with the introduction of Profile Ball Rails, Runner Blocks, Linear Shafting, Ball Bushings & Linear Actuators. The linear motion solutions provided by the company are specifically designed for maximum performance to meet the demands of the most diverse industrial applications, including the automotive industry.



The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also responsible for creating a massive opportunity for linear motion systems in the automotive sector. Due to the growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI, the demand for different linear motion systems is increasing in the automotive sector.



Competitive Landscape



The linear motion system market is expected to be fragmented in nature due to the presence of various players across the world. Key manufacturers of the linear motion systems are involved in bringing technological innovations to their products to enhance their market presence. The market is concentrated with the presence of a few linear motion system manufacturers focusing on developing smart variations of the products to cater to the evolving end-user requirements.



