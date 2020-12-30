Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Motion System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Linear Motion System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The linear motion systems are witnessing increasing demand as more and more systems are getting automated. Furthermore, their easy implementation in various applications is helping industries achieve seamless and agile processing, which further reduces the requirement of maintenance and decreases downtime.



The rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for digital transformation and adoption of automated systems in various industries, are certainly major factors driving the growth of linear motion systems. Moreover, these systems are in high demand due to their superior performance in harsh environmental conditions in industries, which is further fueling the market growth.



The increasing adoption of linear motion systems across industries for various applications, such as material handling, assembling, manufacturing, and packaging, are further driving the growth of the market studied. For instance, the Drives and Motion Division of Yaskawa America Inc. introduced the Sigma Trac II series linear servo motors stages to the Sigma-7 servo family.



The Sigma Trac II combines a Yaskawa SGLF2 series linear motor with linear bearings, high-resolution absolute optical scale, cable management, and optional bellows to create a turnkey linear stage. The Sigma Trac II leverages the performance of Sigma-7 servo amplifiers and helps the system designers and automation end users design smaller, faster, and more accurate linear motion systems for additive manufacturing, packaging, material handling, machining, and assembly applications.



Also, Ewellix, formerly SKF Motion Technologies, recently launched a new series of linear motion modules, suitably designed to increase the capability of small industrial automation robots and cobots, significantly. The company's new LIFTKIT and SLIDEKIT can extend the reach and mobility of standard robots without the need for expensive upgrades or complex accessories and programming.



The linear motion systems act as a major catalyst to transform the modern manufacturing environment due to several advantages, such as higher efficiency and a higher product lifecycle, which helps them to be deployed across various industries. Also, the adoption of digital linear motion technology is expected to be on the rise, as it provides maximum productivity, shorter time-to-market, improved configuration, and many more benefits.



The multi-axis linear motion system is expected to gain significant market traction during the forecast period, as it offers at least two linear directions of movement, and can be used for different target applications at the same time. High positioning and repeat accuracy along with the right motion dynamics are the critical factors for the increasing popularity of this integration system.



Miyachi Unitek Corporation, a manufacturer of welding equipment and laser systems, introduced its Sigma 5 Axis Fiber Laser Cutting System, a unique technology that enables three-dimensional cut paths. The Sigma 5 Axis Laser Cutting System features high speed, high precision, position-based firing laser power control, and unique cutting features that makes it ideal for use in cutting thin metals, especially those used in precision medical cutting tools.



Further, the linear motion systems are also witnessing opportunities and increase in adoption in the healthcare industry, as it is increasingly being used in incubators, x-ray machines, ophthalmic and dental chairs, surgery and veterinary tables, rehabilitation machines (in physiotherapy and orthopedics), stairlifts, and motorized chairs.



Companies like Ewellix launched open linear ball bearings with enhanced performance. The new D-series offers increased load ratings, improved running behavior, and simplified mounting procedure. The benefits of the D-series are integrated with the open linear ball bearings LBCT D and LBCF D for supported shafts.



Linear motion-control systems are useful, as they are helping to automate COVID-19 testing. These systems are highly used in automated RT-PCR testing. The reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is a reliable, highly sensitive method for detecting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.



Key Market Trends



Automotive Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The automotive sector is expected to witness a significant growth rate in terms of adopting a linear motion system, as the demand for linear motion systems is likely to increase in the coming years due to the rise in automotive sales around the world.

Automation in the industry is further expected to drive the adoption of technologies, such as linear actuators in the industry, enabling these vehicles to open and close windows, vents, and sliding doors. This mechanical element is also an essential part of engine control and other crucial parts necessary for a vehicle to run correctly.

Creative Motion Control, a manufacturer of roller screw-based linear actuators and actuator components, is making linear motion systems for the automotive industry by producing high force electric actuators that can be used in a wide variety of applications.

Moreover, NTN Canada, a manufacturing company, recently announced NTN SNR linear motion solutions to its customer toolkit with the introduction of Profile Ball Rails, Runner Blocks, Linear Shafting, Ball Bushings, and Linear Actuators. The company's linear motion solutions are specifically designed for maximum performance to meet the demands of the most diverse industrial applications, including the automotive industry.

Further, due to increasing vehicle parc and growing automotive sales, there is an increase in carbon emission, thereby helping the automotive sector become a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. Various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies fuel-efficient, which will help to escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws.

Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for energy-efficient mass transit drives increased the adoption of hybrid and fully electric-powered vehicles, which is creating a massive opportunity for linear motion systems in the automotive sector. Due to the growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI, the demand for different linear motion systems is increasing in the automotive sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sfw0o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900