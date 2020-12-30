Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodialysis catheters market is poised to grow by $190 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKD and growing demand for antimicrobial-coated dialysis catheters.

This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the hemodialysis catheters market growth during the next few years.

This report on the hemodialysis catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemodialysis catheters market vendors that include AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cook Group Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Also, the hemodialysis catheters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Long-term hemodialysis catheters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Short-term hemodialysis catheters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • In-center hemodialysis
  • Home hemodialysis

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers - demand-led growth
  • Volume drivers - External factors
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AngioDynamics Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Cook Group Inc.
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nipro Corp.
  • Teleflex Inc.
  • Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

