Reston, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb. 6-13, 202: Help us celebrate the ninth Court Reporting & Captioning Week national celebration hosted by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) and introduce someone to this exciting, rewarding, and unique profession.

This year’s theme: All you need is love and steno

Schedule an interview now: NCRA leadership and members working in the stenographic court reporting and captioning professions are available for interviews and demonstrations to help the public learn more about this little-know-about, viable, and unique career opportunity. A segment on this profession is always interesting to viewers and fun for the reporters doing the interview!

Did you know?

Court reporters and captioners do not need to attend a four-year college which means they are able to enter the workforce quicker and will less debt than their college-bound friends?

Right now there is a dire need for court reporters and captioners. Job opportunities are ample nationwide and internationally.

Salaries are good and can reach upwards of six figures in some instances.

Work schedules are flexible.

Stenographic court reporters work both in and out of the courtroom and have the opportunity to work abroad.

Captioners and CART providers can work from home or just about anywhere and can often be found on the sidelines of live sporting events, historic events, musical and theater venues, and more.

Captioners and CART providers make vital information accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing communities in the classroom, boardroom, court room, and in the event of an emergency.

Learn more about this unique career and how you can learn the basics for free through NCRA’s A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand to see if it is right fit for you. A career in court reporting or captioning is an attractive choice for undecided high schoolers, college redirects, second career seekers, and military spouses. Contact NCRA at pr@ncra.org to find out more. Or visit NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.

“Court Reporting & Captioning Week is our time to shine the light on what we do, why we do it, and what makes us, human court reporters and captioners, so vital,” said NCRA President Christine Phipps, RPR, an agency owner from North Palm Beach, Fla.

“Whether we are preserving records of proceedings, gathering the stories of our war veterans, or ensuring that the spoken word is made available through captions to members of the deaf or hard of hearing community, the skills we employ as professionals are dynamic and unique and cannot ever be replaced by artificial intelligence or electronic recordings.”

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession — one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree — can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.

