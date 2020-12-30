VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) is pleased to share an update from its President and CEO Mark Campbell on the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Liu.



Aton reports that its CFO of seven years, Justin Blanchet, has stepped down to focus on his position as CFO of an intermediate gold producer and that it has appointed Bennett Liu to replace him with immediate effect. Mr. Liu has considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and treasury for Canadian public companies. He currently acts as a CFO and director of multiple public companies and has several years of experience in the industry. Mr. Liu also has international experience working on projects around the world and is well versed in the requirements of complex regulatory environments and the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Aton President and Chief Executive Officer had this to say: “After seven years of dedicated work with Aton, we will be sad to see Justin go. However, his new role is a great career opportunity for him and all of us at Aton wish him well in his future endeavours. But we are excited to welcome Bennett as our new CFO. Bennett comes from a public accounting background and he has worked with Justin for the past three years for Aton and so is extremely familiar with the company and, thus making this a seamless transition.”