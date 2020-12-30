Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Busbar Trunking Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Busbar Trunking Systems estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Busbar Trunking Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Large Residential Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Large Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Ltd.

ARJ Holding LLC

Busbar Services

C&S Electric Ltd.

Dbts Industries Sdn. Bhd.

E. A. E Elektrik A. S.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Entraco Power Systems

GE Industrial Solutions

Gersan Elektrik Tic. Ve San. A. S

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Graziadio & C. SpA

KGS Engineering Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Legrand SA

Megabarre Europe Srl

Naxso S. R. L

NOVA Limited.

Pogliano S. R. L

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Plug Busduct Sdn. Bhd.

Powerbar Gulf LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Vass Electrical Industries

VMtec Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH

