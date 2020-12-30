Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hosting Services Market to Reach $281.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosting Services estimated at US$125.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Hosting Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • DreamHost LLC
  • EarthLink, Inc.
  • Endurance Technologies Limited
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • GoDaddy, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • JustHost
  • Web. com Group, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Hosting Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
  • World Historic Review for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Hosting Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Hosting Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

