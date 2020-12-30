Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Recognition Accounting Update (ASC 606)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Get your annual revenue recognition update here! The new Revenue Recognition Standard made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.



This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure, and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.



Learning Objectives:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:



Agenda: DAY 1



8:45 - 10:55

Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Review of the five-step model

Where people are getting stuck within the model

Principal/Agent determination

Customer options and material right

Identification of performance obligations

Licensing guidance applicability

Free trials

Contract modification

Determination of SSP

Measure of progress for overtime performance obligations

10:55 - 11:10

Break

11:10 - 12:40

Modifications, Repurchase Agreements, Disclosures and Revenue Automation

12:40 - 1:25

Lunch Break

1:25 - 2:45

Panel Discussion

The format of this session will be interactive and led by a moderator. Three industry panelists will briefly introduce their companies and discuss their revenue recognition hot topics. Questions will follow from the moderator and attendees.

2:45 - 3:00

Break

3:00 - 4:00

Impact on Internal Controls

Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

On-going ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls

SOX Optimization & Modernization

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 11:00

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

11:00 - 11:15

Break

11:15 - 12:30

Tax Impact of the New Standard

Tax Principle for revenue recognition

How to discuss these issues with your tax team

Examples

Next steps

12:30 - 1:00

Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:00

Commissions

Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide a foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide a foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs

Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

2:00 - 2:10

Break

2:10 - 3:30

Key Areas and Examples

Material right - renewal option

Sales to distributor

Principal vs Agent

Contract does not meet criteria to apply the new revenue model

Good or service is distinct in the context of the contract

Estimating the transaction price

Sales-or-usage based fees

When does control transfer?

Contractual Resale Restrictions - Transfer of Control

Incremental costs to obtain a contract

Costs to capitalize

3:30 - 3:35

Break

3:35 - 4:40

Updates and Implementation Issues

Upcoming Effective ASUs

Share-Payments to Customers

EITF Issues

Licensing of Intellectual Property

IP Renewals

Conversion Rights

Illustrative Examples

