The Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminals market is expected to reach $25.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2026.
Restaurant point of sale terminal is a combination of devices and integrated software. The POS terminals introduced in restaurants are necessary for recording sales figures, inventory control, and finance. Furthermore, restaurant POS terminals can be utilized for table reservations, menu and order management, restaurant staff management, and order delivery management. The data collected on the POS terminal also aid owners for sales tax reporting and maintaining track of monthly, quarterly, and yearly sales.
Factors such as increasing preference for card-based transactions and increasing adoption of network-connected smart devices across the globe are driving the market growth. Though, concerns related to data privacy and securities are restraining the market. Moreover, the growing command for mobile point of sale terminals in restaurants and multiple functions provided by the point of sale for restaurant management in point of sale terminals restaurant is creating ample opportunities across the world.
Based on component, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing need for updating the POS software in restaurants to meet the customer expectations and development of advanced software solutions that perform multiple business tasks by manufacturers.
The key vendors mentioned are Aireus Inc., CAKE from Sysco, VeriFone Systems Inc., Clover Network, Inc., Action Systems, Inc., PAX Technology Limited, POSsible POS, Oracle Corporation, NCR Corporation, LimeTray, Ingenico Group, Harbortouch Payments, LLC, EposNow, Dinerware, Inc. and Revel Systems.
