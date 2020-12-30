Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminals market is expected to reach $25.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019 to 2026.



Restaurant point of sale terminal is a combination of devices and integrated software. The POS terminals introduced in restaurants are necessary for recording sales figures, inventory control, and finance. Furthermore, restaurant POS terminals can be utilized for table reservations, menu and order management, restaurant staff management, and order delivery management. The data collected on the POS terminal also aid owners for sales tax reporting and maintaining track of monthly, quarterly, and yearly sales.



Factors such as increasing preference for card-based transactions and increasing adoption of network-connected smart devices across the globe are driving the market growth. Though, concerns related to data privacy and securities are restraining the market. Moreover, the growing command for mobile point of sale terminals in restaurants and multiple functions provided by the point of sale for restaurant management in point of sale terminals restaurant is creating ample opportunities across the world.



Based on component, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing need for updating the POS software in restaurants to meet the customer expectations and development of advanced software solutions that perform multiple business tasks by manufacturers.



The key vendors mentioned are Aireus Inc., CAKE from Sysco, VeriFone Systems Inc., Clover Network, Inc., Action Systems, Inc., PAX Technology Limited, POSsible POS, Oracle Corporation, NCR Corporation, LimeTray, Ingenico Group, Harbortouch Payments, LLC, EposNow, Dinerware, Inc. and Revel Systems.



Deployments Covered:

Cloud

On-Premise

Products Covered:

Mobile

Fixed

Components Covered:

Service

Software

Hardware

Applications Covered:

Front-End

Back-End

End Users Covered:

Fast Food Restaurants

Institutional

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

