FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a corporate presentation at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event, on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11am Eastern Time.



Anticipating the launch in 1Q21 of a Phase 2 trial evaluating Nyxol® and low-dose pilocarpine eye drops to treat presbyopia, Ocuphire will also be joining a panel with other companies engaged in developing eye drops as an alternative to reading glasses. The panel, Discussion on New Advances for Presbyopia, is scheduled for Friday, January 8th at 12pm Eastern Time.

Investors interested can pre-register for both the corporate presentation and Discussion on New Advances for Presbyopia panel here. The corporate presentation will include Ocuphire’s accomplishments in 2020 and plans for 2021 including upcoming data readouts for Phase 2 and 3 trials. The format for both events will be a virtual presentation with the opportunity for Q&A at the conclusion.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice-a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s ongoing and upcoming trials. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

