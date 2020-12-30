Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Point-Of-Sale Terminals market is expected to reach $116.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2026.



POS terminals include a broad application range such as inventory management, printing bills, loyalty programs, and payments. The enhanced POS systems provide higher reliability and durability which leads to a lowering in the cost of ownership thus, rising the demand for POS solutions in both medium and small-sized businesses comparison to the traditional system. In addition, the emergence of mobile POS (mPOS) terminals has confronted the ongoing payment and transaction techniques due to its enhanced features such as better user experience and mobility.



Factors such as rising demand for contactless and cashless payments, unification of in-store and online sales, employee and customer management, and the need to keep track of inventory are driving the market growth. Though, need for extensive government certifications, strict regulations, rising data security concerns, and unprecedented economic conditions are restraining the market. Growing demand for convenience features including invoice management, inventory management, and image scanner is creating opportunities for market.



Based on product, the wireless or mobile segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the ever-changing consumer expectations, rising debit/credit card payments, and sophisticated data analytics. Mobile POS systems are preferred over traditional systems mainly due to the features such as paper-free receipt services, enhanced security, free floor space, and reduced customer wait time. Furthermore, mobile applications have the ability to create new channels for revenue growth, owing to which, most of the vendors are adopting various marketing channels to compete in the market.



The key vendors mentioned are Panasonic Corporation, Ingenico S.A., MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, PAX Technology Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd among others Centerm Information Co., LTD, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Newland Payment Technology, and Oracle Corporation.



Products Covered:

Wireless Or Mobile

Fixed Or Wired

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

Services

Technologies Covered:

Biometric

Traditional

Deployments Covered:

On Premise

Cloud

Operating Systems Covered:

Windows

Linux

Media Access Control Address (MAC)

Types Covered:

Counter-Top

Smart POS

M-POS

Integrated POS

Compliances Covered:

Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV)

Non-EMV

NFC Technologies Covered:

Near-Field Communication (NFC) Ready

Non-NFC

Applications Covered:

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Warehouse/Distribution

Hospitality

Restaurants

Transportation

Healthcare

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Companies Mentioned



Panasonic Corporation

Ingenico S.A

MICROS Systems Inc

VeriFone Systems Inc

NEC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

PAX Technology Limited

Cisco Systems Inc

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Centerm Information Co., LTD

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Newland Payment Technology

Oracle Corporation

