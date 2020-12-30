Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Protection as a Service - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Protection as a Service Market to Reach US$53.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Protection as a Service estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Private, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.9% CAGR to reach US$32.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Data Protection as a Service market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Data Protection as a Service market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Hybrid Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020



In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 30.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Acronis International GmbH

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Asigra, Inc.

Carbonite, Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC

