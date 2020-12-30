Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doptelet (Avatrombopag) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Doptelet (avatrombopag) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Doptelet (avatrombopag) is a second generation, once daily, orally administered TPO receptor agonist approved for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. Doptelet is designed to mimic the effects of TPO, the primary regulator of normal platelet production. Portal vein thrombosis has been reported in patients with chronic liver disease treated with TPO receptor agonists.



In the ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2 clinical trials, there was 1 treatment-emergent event of portal vein thrombosis in a patient (n=1/430) with chronic liver disease and thrombocytopenia treated with Doptelet. The drug should not be administered to patients with chronic liver disease in an attempt to normalize platelet counts. In April 2020, AkaRx announced Doptelet has been granted approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure (i.e., the CLD indication).



Scope of the report



A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patent's information with expiry timeline around Doptelet (avatrombopag) .

The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Doptelet (avatrombopag) till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Doptelet (avatrombopag) .

Doptelet (avatrombopag) Analytical Perspective



In-depth Doptelet (avatrombopag) Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



Doptelet (avatrombopag) Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Doptelet (avatrombopag) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Doptelet (avatrombopag) is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Doptelet (avatrombopag) dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Doptelet (avatrombopag) and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Doptelet (avatrombopag) .

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Doptelet (avatrombopag) from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Doptelet (avatrombopag) in the market.

Key Questions Answered

What is the prescribed dosage and strengths of Doptelet (avatrombopag) are available in the market?

What are the common adverse reactions or side effects of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

What are the chemical specifications of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

How are the clinical trials diversified on the basis of the trial status?

What is the history of Doptelet (avatrombopag) , and what is its future?

What are the marketed details of Doptelet (avatrombopag) in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

How many patents have been granted to Doptelet (avatrombopag) and when these patents will get expire?

What are the pros (benefits) and cons (disadvantages) of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

In which countries Doptelet (avatrombopag) got approval and when it gets launched?

What are the clinical trials are currently ongoing for Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

How the safety and efficacy results determined the approval of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Doptelet (avatrombopag) development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

What is the historical and forecasted market scenario of Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

How is the market trend of Doptelet (avatrombopag) is different in the Seven Major Markets (the United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan)?

What are the other approved products available and how these are giving competition to Doptelet (avatrombopag)?

