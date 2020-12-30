Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doptelet (Avatrombopag) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Doptelet (avatrombopag) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.
Doptelet (avatrombopag) is a second generation, once daily, orally administered TPO receptor agonist approved for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo a procedure. Doptelet is designed to mimic the effects of TPO, the primary regulator of normal platelet production. Portal vein thrombosis has been reported in patients with chronic liver disease treated with TPO receptor agonists.
In the ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2 clinical trials, there was 1 treatment-emergent event of portal vein thrombosis in a patient (n=1/430) with chronic liver disease and thrombocytopenia treated with Doptelet. The drug should not be administered to patients with chronic liver disease in an attempt to normalize platelet counts. In April 2020, AkaRx announced Doptelet has been granted approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure (i.e., the CLD indication).
Scope of the report
Doptelet (avatrombopag) Analytical Perspective
In-depth Doptelet (avatrombopag) Market Assessment
This report provides a detailed market assessment of Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.
Doptelet (avatrombopag) Clinical Assessment
The report provides the clinical trials information of Doptelet (avatrombopag) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.
Report highlights
Key Questions Answered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb84ut
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: