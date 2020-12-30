Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esbriet (Pirfenidone) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Esbriet (pirfenidone) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Esbriet (pirfenidone) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Esbriet is an oral anti-fibrotic medicine approved for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and is available in approximately 40 countries worldwide.In clinical studies pirfenidone was better than placebo in improving lung function; however, it did not improve survival in people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. ESBRIET is available as a white to off-white hard gelatin capsule containing 267 mg of pirfenidone for oral administration, or, as film-coated tablets containing 267 mg (yellow) and 801 mg (brown) pirfenidone.



Esbriet has Orphan Drug Designation and was approved for use in Europe in 2011 in adults with mild-to-moderate IPF, and in the US in people with IPF in October 2014. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission approved the Esbriet 801 mg and 267 mg tablets as an alternative to the original capsule formulation. The new 801 mg tablets offer people with IPF a maintenance option for taking Esbriet with fewer pills per day. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Designation status for Esbriet in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD).



Esbriet (pirfenidone) Analytical Perspective



In-depth Esbriet (pirfenidone) Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Esbriet (pirfenidone) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



Esbriet (pirfenidone) Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Esbriet (pirfenidone) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Esbriet (pirfenidone) is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Esbriet (pirfenidone) dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Esbriet (pirfenidone) and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Esbriet (pirfenidone).

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Esbriet (pirfenidone) from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Esbriet (pirfenidone) in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Indication

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Dosage Forms and Strengths

1.4.1 Route of Synthesis

1.5. Pharmacology

1.5.1 Pharmacodynamics

1.5.2 Pharmacokinetics

1.6. Adverse Reactions

1.7. Product Snapshot

1.8. Development Milestones of Esbriet (pirfenidone)

1.9. Marketed Details

1.9.1 United States

1.9.2 Europe

1.9.3 Japan

1.10. Patent Details



2. SWOT Analysis

2.1. Analyst Views



3. Regulatory Milestones

3.1. Approvals

3.2. Research and Development

3.3. Clinical Trials Information

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

3.5. Product Developmental Activities



4. Market Assessment

4.1. 7MM Market Analysis

4.2. United States

4.3. Europe

4.4. Japan

4.5. Key Findings



5. Market Competitors



6. Emerging Therapies



7. Appendix



