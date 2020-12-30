SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets, announces the industry’s first launch of the VADO mobile app for commuters in Seattle. VADO offers a refreshing new way to connect, organize and unlock daily commutes to save time and money, while moving seamlessly throughout Seattle. The VADO branded mobility platform is now available for commuters in Seattle – notably, the first launch point in the United States.
The "Sync up Seattle" digital campaign is introducing the benefits of VADO mobile app
“We are excited to introduce a new way for commuters to connect with their city by removing access point barriers. The VADO app is just the start of a universal transportation solution that provides a simple, safe and secure way to pay, manage and access tolls and public transit,” said Francisco Martinez de Velasco, CEO of Neology, Inc.
About Neology, Inc.
Neology is a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets. Neology’s solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, are deployed globally for thousands of agencies to improve safety, security and sustainability for critical infrastructure. For more information, visit www.neology.net.
