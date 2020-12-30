Vado is an app designed to give choice back to the traveler. Pair with your toll tag to simplify your daily commute and travel experience by providing you with access to recent travel, payment and pricing information in a seamless way.

The VADO mobile app offers a better way to manage the hassles of commuting through a well-designed, consumer-centric UX. Users can access contactless toll road fee payment, robust account management, real-time toll pricing notifications and traffic alerts. Additional access points for public transportation are in the advanced planning stages.





Be one of the first commuters in Seattle to download the VADO mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Additional information is available: vadomobility.com.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets, announces the industry’s first launch of the VADO mobile app for commuters in Seattle. VADO offers a refreshing new way to connect, organize and unlock daily commutes to save time and money, while moving seamlessly throughout Seattle. The VADO branded mobility platform is now available for commuters in Seattle – notably, the first launch point in the United States.



The “Sync up Seattle” digital campaign is introducing the benefits of VADO mobile app, including:

Easily create, activate and manage your account

View toll activity and payment transaction history

Access real-time toll pricing information, including congestion pricing

Receive alerts and monitor traffic along your commute

Safely make contactless payments at each point in the journey



“We are excited to introduce a new way for commuters to connect with their city by removing access point barriers. The VADO app is just the start of a universal transportation solution that provides a simple, safe and secure way to pay, manage and access tolls and public transit,” said Francisco Martinez de Velasco, CEO of Neology, Inc.

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets. Neology’s solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, are deployed globally for thousands of agencies to improve safety, security and sustainability for critical infrastructure. For more information, visit www.neology.net.

