Kvalitena acquires a real property portfolio in Texas, USA

Kvalitena AB (publ) has entered into an agreement with Dorco International B.V. to acquire a real property portfolio comprising of 48 properties located in the state of Texas, United States of America, with a total market value of approximately USD 120 million. The acquisition is structured as a company transaction for a purchase price equal to the equity value which will be paid by setting off a receivable of Kvalitena AB (publ) against Dorco International B.V.. Closing will occur on 31 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Acting CEO Jonas Vestin, jonas.vestin@kvalitena.se, +46 (0)8 121 317 00.

This is information that Kvalitena AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication trough the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 December 2020 at 15:00 CET.

