Due to the expiry of the term of office for the chairman of the board Mr. Gerd Müller on 07 January 2021 the council of Nordecon AS decided to prolong the term of office for Mr Gerd Müller for the new statutory term until 07 January 2024.

The management board of Nordecon AS will continue to consist of three members: Gerd Müller (chairman), Maret Tambek and Priit Luman. The responsibilities of the chairman and the board members will remain the same.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.