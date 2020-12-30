Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemlibra (Emicizumab-kxwh) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hemlibra - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product based on routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients ages newborn and older with Hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) with or without factor VIII inhibitors.
A detailed picture of the Hemlibra in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report. The report contains a detailed description of the product covering mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis and pharmacological studies, also including product marketed details, regulatory milestones and other development activities.
Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.
Hemlibra is a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody. It is designed to bring together factor IXa and factor X, proteins required to activate the natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process for people with haemophilia A. Hemlibra is a prophylactic (preventative) treatment that can be administered by an injection of a ready-to-use solution under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly, every two weeks or every four weeks. Hemlibra was created by Chugai Pharmaceutical and is being co-developed globally by Chugai, Roche and Genentech. Hemlibra was approved by the FDA in November 2017 for adults and children with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.
April 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) for people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. In October 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children, ages newborn and older, with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.
This report provides a detailed market assessment of Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.
The report provides the clinical trials information of Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.
