Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nplate (Romiplostim) Romiplate - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nplate (romiplostim) Romiplate - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.
Romiplate/ Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein, stimulates platelet production via stimulation of the thrombopoietin receptors. Chronic ITP is normally treated with pharmaceuticals that improve blood platelet count by suppressing platelet destruction, but Romiplate/ Nplate, serves to improve platelet counts by stimulating platelet production.
Romiplostim was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 22, 2008, then approved by European Medicine Agency (EMA) on February 4, 2009, Pharmaceuticals and Medicals Devices Agency of Japan (PMDA) on January 21, 2011. It was developed and marketed as Nplate by Amgen (also marketed as Romiplate by Kyowa Hakko Kirin). Nplate and Romiplate are available as injection (lyophilized powder) for subcutaneous use, containing 250 mcg or 500 mcg of Romiplostim in single-use vials.
The recommended initial dose is 1 mcg/kg once daily. The safety and efficacy of Nplate in adults with chronic ITP were assessed in two double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies and in an open-label extension study.
