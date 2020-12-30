Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nplate (Romiplostim) Romiplate - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nplate (romiplostim) Romiplate - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Romiplate/ Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein, stimulates platelet production via stimulation of the thrombopoietin receptors. Chronic ITP is normally treated with pharmaceuticals that improve blood platelet count by suppressing platelet destruction, but Romiplate/ Nplate, serves to improve platelet counts by stimulating platelet production.



Romiplostim was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 22, 2008, then approved by European Medicine Agency (EMA) on February 4, 2009, Pharmaceuticals and Medicals Devices Agency of Japan (PMDA) on January 21, 2011. It was developed and marketed as Nplate by Amgen (also marketed as Romiplate by Kyowa Hakko Kirin). Nplate and Romiplate are available as injection (lyophilized powder) for subcutaneous use, containing 250 mcg or 500 mcg of Romiplostim in single-use vials.



The recommended initial dose is 1 mcg/kg once daily. The safety and efficacy of Nplate in adults with chronic ITP were assessed in two double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies and in an open-label extension study.



Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate.

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Nplate (romiplostim)Romiplate in the market.

