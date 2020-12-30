Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idebenone - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Idebenone - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030 report by the publisher outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Idebenone in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a substrate for the enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating mitochondrial electron transport and supplementing cellular energy levels. Idebenone was initially developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive defects. This has been met with limited success. The Swiss company Santhera Pharmaceuticals started to investigate it for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. In 2010, early clinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy have been completed.



In clinical trials, Idebenone (Raxone/Catena) had a positive impact on a measurement of respiratory function (Peak Expiratory Flow, or PEF) in non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients who were not taking steroids. As of December 2013 the drug is not approved for these indications in North America or Europe.



It is approved for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in Europe. Idebenone (Raxone) is indicated for the treatment of visual impairment in adolescent and adult patients with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). Because the number of patients with Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy is low, the disease is considered 'rare', and Raxone was designated an 'orphan medicine' on 15 February 2007.



Idebenone is thought to help improve production of energy by restoring mitochondrial function, thereby preventing the cellular damage and the loss of sight seen in LHON. Idebenone is a rapidly absorbed, safe and well-tolerated drug and is currently the only clinically proven treatment option for Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) patients.



Idebenone Analytical Perspective



In-depth Idebenone Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Idebenone in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



Idebenone Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Idebenone covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Idebenone is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Idebenone dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Idebenone and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Idebenone.

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Idebenone from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Idebenone in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Indication

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Dosage Forms and Strengths

1.4.1 Route of Synthesis

1.5. Pharmacology

1.5.1 Pharmacodynamics

1.5.2 Pharmacokinetics

1.6. Adverse Reactions

1.7. Product Snapshot

1.8. Development Milestones of Idebenone

1.9. Marketed Details

1.9.1 United States

1.9.2 Europe

1.9.3 Japan

1.10. Patent Details



2. SWOT Analysis

2.1. Analyst Views



3. Regulatory Milestones

3.1. Approvals

3.2. Research and Development

3.3. Clinical Trials Information

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

3.5. Product Developmental Activities



4. Market Assessment

4.1. 7MM Market Analysis

4.2. United States

4.3. Europe

4.4. Japan

4.5. Key Findings



5. Market Competitors



6. Emerging Therapies



7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Santhera Pharmaceuticals

