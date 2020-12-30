30 December 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 29 December 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 29/12/2020
Allotment Price: £6.62		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/12/2020
Jon Marchant433,725
Katy Wilde353,006
Lewis Alcraft877,515
Alan Dale181,587
Benjamin Ford2212
Nicholas Wiles1131

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

