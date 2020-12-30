30 December 2020
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 29 December 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 29/12/2020
Allotment Price: £6.62
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/12/2020
|Jon Marchant
|43
|3,725
|Katy Wilde
|35
|3,006
|Lewis Alcraft
|87
|7,515
|Alan Dale
|18
|1,587
|Benjamin Ford
|2
|212
|Nicholas Wiles
|1
|131
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM