Carmel, Ind., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CuroGens, Inc., a software solutions company, Microsoft Gold Partner and licensed reseller of Lasernet by Formpipe announced this week it will offer a free webinar that will help executives determine their own appetite for automation. The webinar is titled, “Doing More with Less: How Lasernet Helps You Automate Processes and Transform Your Business.”

The live webinar will be hosted by CuroGens Founder and CEO Jesper Kehlet, January 13 at 10 a.m. via Microsoft Teams.

Built for the C-suite, this webinar is designed to help executives understand the many benefits of automation and serve as a guide for their organization’s automation path, regardless of where they are in their technology journey.

Kehlet, a faithful entrepreneur, is eager to share ways executives can streamline processes so they are able to continue innovating. “The most beautiful thing about automation is that it frees you up to grow,” said Kehlet. “It affords you the ability to push forward with your strategic landscape.”

Registration is required for the free Microsoft Teams-hosted webinar.

About Jesper Kehlet

Jesper Kehlet’s passion for technology, combined with 25+ years of consulting, sales and business development experience, has been instrumental in providing CuroGens’ clients with best-in-class solutions, services and support. Jesper has a broad management foundation and longstanding experience with B2B sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Australia. He studied economics, investment and asset management, environmental management and business strategy at Copenhagen Business School.

About CuroGens

CuroGens is a Microsoft Gold partner and software solutions company that helps customers around the globe achieve full value from their Microsoft Dynamics and cloud implementations. We are committed to working with organizations that share the desire to make a positive impact on the world and understand the broader implications of their own products and services. Located across three continents, our team members are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that help companies thrive, make informed business-critical decisions and spark growth. To learn more, visit https://www.curogens.com.

