AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 30 December 2020 National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) approved the updated the Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments (hereinafter – the Methodology).
Here are the main amendments relevant to the Company that entered into force with the updated Methodology:
The current weighted average cost of capital (hereinafter – WACC) rates determined by NERC in 2021 reaches 5.34% for electricity distribution and 3.9% for natural gas distribution activities in the networks segment, while it is 3.5% in the flexible generation segment.
The updated Methodology will be effective when determining the 2022 WACC rates for electricity distribution in the networks segment and flexible generation segment. The Methodology will be effective only from the beginning of regulation periods, therefore, the updated Methodology will be applicable to the natural gas activities of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” in the networks segment only when determining WACC rates for 2024. Considering the Methodology, the determined WACC rates reflect the expectations of the management of the Company communicated earlier that after the Methodology is updated, the WACC rate should be between 4–5%.
Previously effective redaction of Methodology was approved on 18 February 2020.
