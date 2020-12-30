Dover, DE, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings is joining with Fantini Research to sponsor Emerging Insights, a series of video interviews with CEOs and chairmen of emerging companies, technologies and trends in the global gaming industry.

“As one of the most innovative companies in gaming, Everi is a very appropriate sponsor of a service that introduces the emerging companies and technologies that are continually changing the industry,” Fantini Research CEO Frank Fantini said.

“Everi is excited to be a part of the new Fantini Emerging Insights Program. Our team at Everi takes extreme pride in our ability to be a leader in providing new technologies for all segments of the casino floor including gaming devices, FinTech and Loyalty products for our business partners in the gaming industry. This new offering from Fantini Research will monitor and highlight emerging technologies and provide insights for both our customers and manufacturers alike,” Michael Rumbolz, CEO Everi Holdings said.

Since its launch in November, 11 Emerging Insights videos have been released. They range from Rush Street Interactive CEO Greg Carlin discussing the pending public listing of his online sports betting-iGaming company to veteran online gaming executive Matt Davey discussing plans for his SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), Tekkorp, to acquire an online gaming technology company in which to take public.

The most recent Emerging Insights video features Altitude Acquisition Chairman Gavin Isaacs discussing his SPAC’s search for a merger target in travel and travel technology.

All of the Emerging Insights interviews can be viewed at https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/emerging-insights.html .

Emerging Insights is one of a series of insight video interviews. Fantini also hosts CEO Insights which feature the leaders of large gaming companies talking about their plans, strategies and industry outlooks. CEO Insights is sponsored by International Game Technology.

Among the 26 CEOs interviewed to date are Jay Snowden of Penn National, Renato Ascoli of IGT, Tom Reeg of Caesars Entertainment, Mike Rumbolz of Everi, Trevor Croker of Aristocrat Leisure, Barry Cottle of Scientific Games and Steve Sutherland of Konami Gaming.

All of the CEO Insights interviews are at https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/emerging-insights.html .

About Everi Holdings:

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful.

About Fantini Research:

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance; and the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors.

