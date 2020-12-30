PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional nutrition is about to get more popular in 2021.

Healthline.com reported that Americans’ priorities have changed with a new focus on health and well-being.

The health and wellness website listed “functional nutrition” as the number one health trend for 2021.

“It is nice to know the rest of the world is catching up to us. At Health Addiction, we have been developing functional nutritional supplements for years,” said Nathaly Marcus, founder and functional nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City.

Healthline reports that more than 50 percent of consumers are taking more supplements, specifically to improve their immune system.

“Functional nutrition takes a holistic approach to overall health,” Ms. Marcus said. “At Health Addiction, our supplements target vital areas of your health, including the gut, immune system, cardiovascular health, and joints,

Health Addiction’s functional supplements that will be available in the U.S. are:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“I learned years ago that holistic medicine and functional nutrition improved peoples’ lives,” Ms. Marcus said. “Now, because of the worst pandemic in more than 100 years, people are prioritizing their health more than ever before.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

Robert Grant Health Addiction (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com