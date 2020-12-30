MIAMI and MILAN, Italy, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today announced that on December 20, 2020, the Company signed an agreement with the Milan Association of Chartered Accountants to provide its services. This follows a prior announcement issued by the Company on December 7, 2020, advising that the Company had signed a similar agreement with the Milan, Italy Bar Association. These transactions are intended to continue with the Company’s efforts to expand its revenue base which, despite the pandemic, has not been significantly affected.

The Milan Association of Chartered Accountants includes approximately 9,500 members. Ealixir intends to offer its services to solve the needs related to reputation and personal, corporate and product positioning on the Internet.

The Company's growth continues to be consolidated day by day with the approach to new Italian and other international client reservoirs, including the agreement announced a couple of weeks ago, with the Milan Bar Association, which has over 20,000 members, plus all the related clientele and client base. It is the Company’s plan to proceed with the signing of similar contracts in both of these categories, with the cities of Rome and Naples.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir’s objective is to help its customers to manage their online identity in order to standardize it to their offline identity. Established by Italian businessman Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir specializes in the management and protection of digital identity and the rights of individuals and businesses worldwide. Since the internet has become the first place most individuals look for information, incorrect information can compromise both the reputation and credibility of a person or a company. Ealixir provides its clients the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet by choosing which links appear in an internet search. Ealixir’s mission is to guarantee accurate results in the management of the digital image by best supporting and assisting its customers. With offices in 28 countries and more than 500 clients worldwide, Ealixir offers its clients eight years of experience 24 hour customer service, and a money back guarantee.

Founded in Italy in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform; Ealixir Story - assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web; NewsDelete - filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID - prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands and companies, understanding the health status of a digital entity.

Ealixir Removal is the only service that guarantees the removal of unwanted or unfounded links in all cases, offering a money back guarantee to its clients. For more information visit www.ealixir.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of our service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Contact Information:

Hugo Winkler

Corporate Secretary

(305) 908 3438

hugo.winkler@margaretta.biz

Investor Relations:

David Kugelman

(404) 856-9157 Office

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

dk@atlcp.com