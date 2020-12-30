PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter is no friend to your skin, which is why a moisturizer is your “best friend forever” when the chill begins.
The wintry wind and indoor heat can cause your skin to dry, flake, and even crack.
To keep your skin glowing and radiant, skincare experts suggest you upgrade your moisturizer and use it often during winter.
“The winter is harsh on your skin,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “To prevent dry, flaky skin, moisturizing is a must.”
PUCA Pure and Care's most popular skincare products are now available in America, including Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, a luxury moisturizer.
The benefits of Hyaluronic Acid are well known.
“Our serum with Hyaluronic Acid adds moisture to dry, tired, and dull skin,” Ms. Dynesen said. “It helps balance the skin’s moisture level and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”
PUCA Pure and Care's Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum is cruelty-free, silicone-free, and alcohol-free with a natural scent.
Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care skincare products combine nature and science to develop luxury wellness and skincare products that consumers desire at an affordable price.
“PUCA Pure and Care’s concept is care and moisture for your skin,” Ms. Dynesen added. “Our products contain natural oils, plant extracts, and use the latest scientific research to develop our skincare brand.”
PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include:
“PUCA Pure and Care stands for luxury wellness and care products at affordable prices,” Ms. Dynesen said.
For more information, visit VitaBeauti.com.
