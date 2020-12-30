OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has entered into a multi-year agreement with The Good Bean to provide a $4 million revolving credit facility. The facility was used to provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs as it continues grow and expand the reach of its portfolio of healthy plant-based snacks, confections, and other innovations.



Founded by in 2010, The Good Bean is a Berkeley, CA based manufacturer and wholesaler of plant-based foods centered on the notion that “Beans Are Better”.

The Good Bean snacks are all-natural, vegan, and NON-GMO verified. The company takes great pride in sourcing the most delicious, minimally processed ingredients available with a commitment to regenerative agriculture in the US and promoting justice, equality, and diversity in the food industry.

The company’s products can be found in stores across the US and Canada, including Walmart, HEB, Safeway, Kroger, Publix, Loblaws, CVS, Rite Aid, 7-11. Costco, and on Amazon.com.

“For a growing company, working with a trusted source of working capital is a necessity, but partnering with my colleagues at TAB reaches beyond a banking relationship into a sustained partnership that is supportive and aligned in a way that is rare, in my experience. I look forward to us growing together in the years to come.” said Sarah Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of The Good Bean.

”TAB is excited to partner with The Good Bean to support their mission to bring healthy and nutritious bean and plant-based snack products to the masses. TAB was able to understand the dynamic working capital requirements of this business and deliver the right solution; we are excited to be the company’s financial partner and look forward to building a long and successful working relationship” stated Brett Horwitz, TAB’s Managing Director and Head of Originations in the Western Region.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Managing Director & Head of Originations for the Western Region based in Los Angeles. Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com .

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank