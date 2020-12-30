Newport, Rhode Island, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, December 30, 2020, The Audrain Group proudly announces a major new expansion in the automotive sector with the launch of our Audrain Motorsport subsidiary. The Audrain Group manages the Audrain Automobile Museum and the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, Cars & Coffee gatherings, tours and special events as well as the Audrain YouTube network and has recently released the documentary Best in Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance,

Audrain Motorsport offers an exclusive custom-tailored experience for every level of car collectors and enthusiasts. As an integral part of Audrain Motorsport, The Audrain Group has acquired Park Place Holdings in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, a state-of-the-art automotive storage facility which will be added to our existing Rhode Island locations in Middletown and Newport. The addition of Audrain Park Place increases our total capacity to over 100,000 square feet. This facility, which alone covers more than 50,000 square feet, is available for car collection storage as well as access to maintenance management and collection consulting services offered by Audrain Motorsport. Audrain Park Place also offers car show preparation; driving preparation; concours delivery and year-round tendering- with the same level of care and expertise used in the maintenance of the Audrain Collections. All Audrain locations feature state-of-the-art security, climate and humidity control to safeguard the treasured vehicles of its members and clients. Our motto is “We care for your cars like we care for ours”.

“In a very short time, the Audrain name has become an icon in the automotive community. That momentum will exponentially grow through this membership-based exclusive lifestyle brand with a global presence. Audrain Motorsport encompasses tours and rallies, track days, exclusive events, private consultation and activities with a strong connective print and digital experience for members based nationally and internationally” shared noted automotive authority and personality Donald Osborne, CEO of Audrain. He continued, “Through a widely diverse communications presence, including the quarterly Linkage magazine and LinkageMag.com, members will be in-the-know, with exclusive access to a private, informative YouTube channel, expert and member blogs and access to historical automotive archives of behind-the-scenes photos and videos.”

It is our intention to see the Audrain be an automotive destination in the spirit of Goodwood in the UK, Pebble Beach in California, and the greatest rallies and tours in the world. Audrain Motorsport promises “curated immersive automotive experiences” for all its members who are looking to take their passion to the next level, and to operate at the top of the automotive lifestyle chain. Enthusiasts can join Audrain Motorsport at different levels to suit their passion, crowned by The Audrain Vanderbilt Club, named for Willie K. Vanderbilt, pioneering automobile and racing enthusiast.

Based in its own clubhouse, centrally located in Newport, Rhode Island, the Audrain Vanderbilt Club offers its members an exclusive and intimate environment with the highest level of storage for fine vintage, classic and modern exotic cars. The new clubhouse is the home for the Audrain Collections Library as well as a lounge and bar open to all Audrain Vanderbilt Club members to gather for conversation and private events. The facility will feature a permanent display area showcasing a choice selection of unique cars.

Each level of Audrain Motorsport membership is tailored to suit your needs and your dreams. We believe that cars bring people together both physically and emotionally. They cross socio-economic borders and, as such, Audrain Motorsport is committed to providing a range of fabulous experiences that are immersive and transformational. Throughout the year, Audrain Motorsport will be organizing exciting and entertaining car-tours, both locally and nationally, as well as all-inclusive international driving experiences in Europe and further afield. Alongside the touring program will be member dinners and seminars held at a variety of locations and at the most important car events throughout the concours and auction year.

Though most offerings and benefits are for members only, there will be options for owners who are only interested in the individual services of Audrain Motorsport, not necessarily the lifestyle experience that Audrain Motorsport can offer. One such venture has been the 2020 launch of Linkage magazine, an Audrain Motorsport glossy quarterly publication. Linkage brings the reader unforgettable experiences, opinions, and values from some of the world's top automotive experts, influencers, educators, and true enthusiasts along with exclusive interviews - creating the ultimate source for the automotive life. Linkage has the horsepower to climb to the top of the automotive publications list. Subscriptions to the new magazine are available now via our website, www.LinkageMag.com.

Jay Leno, a great friend of the Audrain, enthused “Audrain Motorsport matches my mindset exactly- it’s not about what excludes you, it’s about what brings you in. No matter where you find your happy place with cars, there is something to do with the club that you will enjoy. What is important is that there will be lots to appeal to younger enthusiasts, who are key to the life of the hobby we all love.”

For Audrain Motorsport and Audrain Park Place inquiries, questions, details and more please visit www.AudrainMotorsport.com / www.AudrainParkPlace.com

For Audrain Automobile Museum inquiries, questions, details and more please visit www.AudrainAutomobileMuseum.org.

