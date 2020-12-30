Chicago, IL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoReach today announced that it has certified its TMSbd sell-side Order Management System with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) CTM service.

With this integration, InfoReach’s broker-dealer clients will be able to seamlessly access the benefits of the CTM service across asset classes including global equities, options, and fixed income securities. Users take advantage of efficient central matching at the block and allocation levels, confirmation of trade details, support for short-sale and buy-cover trades, as well as CTM’s step-out functionality.

The DTCC CTM platform also enables clients to leverage a just-in-time SSI enrichment model using DTCC ALERT, a central database of account and standing settlement instructions (SSIs) to further streamline processes.

"The integration with CTM allows InfoReach’s broker-dealer clients to have a highly transparent and consistent post-trade process,” commented Vitaly Shatsky, InfoReach CTO. “Working with DTCC has been very efficient and extremely well-guided.”

“We are pleased to partner with InfoReach to extend the capabilities of CTM to InfoReach TMSbd clients,” stated Marisol Collazo, Business Development & Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at DTCC. “A robust post-trade process, with automation throughout the matching, confirmation and settlement process, is an important enabler of increased transparency and reduced risk.”

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. InfoReach tailors the buy-side and sell-side client systems to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to provide unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 25 years, InfoReach has helped clients improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity networks.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com. For announcements and more information, follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog.

