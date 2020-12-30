Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mayonnaise Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mayonnaise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2020-2026.



This report provides key industry trends, industry dynamics along with quantitative analysis. The report presents a clear picture of the global mayonnaise market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel, end use type and region.



Market Drivers

Changing Lifestyles

Increasing Demand for Fast Food

Market Challenges

Increasing Health and Hygiene Concerns

Historical & Forecast Period



Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Mayonnaise Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Mayonnaise Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Type

4.3 Market by End Use

4.4 Market by Distribution Channel

4.4 Market by Region

4.5 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Mayonnaise Market by Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Plain

5.3 Flavored



6. Global Mayonnaise Market by End Use

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Institutional

6.3 Retail



7. Global Mayonnaise Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Online Retailers

7.5 Specialty Stores

7.6 Others



8. Global Mayonnaise Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

12.2.2 McCormick & Company, Inc

12.2.3 Unilever PLC

12.2.4 Kraft Heinz Company

12.2.5 Nestle SA

12.2.6 AR Brands

12.2.7 American Garden Product Inc.

12.2.8 Del Monte Foods Inc.

12.2.9 ADM Antwerp

12.2.10 Marina Foods



