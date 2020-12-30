Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mayonnaise Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mayonnaise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2020-2026.
This report provides key industry trends, industry dynamics along with quantitative analysis. The report presents a clear picture of the global mayonnaise market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel, end use type and region.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2019
Historical Period: 2015-2018
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Mayonnaise Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Mayonnaise Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Type
4.3 Market by End Use
4.4 Market by Distribution Channel
4.4 Market by Region
4.5 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Mayonnaise Market by Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Plain
5.3 Flavored
6. Global Mayonnaise Market by End Use
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Institutional
6.3 Retail
7. Global Mayonnaise Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.4 Online Retailers
7.5 Specialty Stores
7.6 Others
8. Global Mayonnaise Market by Region
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Europe
8.3 North America
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
12.2.2 McCormick & Company, Inc
12.2.3 Unilever PLC
12.2.4 Kraft Heinz Company
12.2.5 Nestle SA
12.2.6 AR Brands
12.2.7 American Garden Product Inc.
12.2.8 Del Monte Foods Inc.
12.2.9 ADM Antwerp
12.2.10 Marina Foods
