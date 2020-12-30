Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco; Bergen New Bridge Long Term Care Resident Bob Cole; Bergen New Bridge Chief Long Term Care Officer Katie Richardson and Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi celebrate Bob receiving the first long term care vaccine at the Medical Center.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco; Bergen New Bridge Long Term Care Resident Bob Cole; Bergen New Bridge Chief Long Term Care Officer Katie Richardson and Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi celebrate Bob receiving the first long term care vaccine at the Medical Center.

Paramus NJ, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Paramus, NJ) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is running three concurrent COVID-19 vaccination programs in a focused effort to eradicate COVID-19. In addition to today’s newly launched long term care program, the Medical Center began vaccinating its staff with Pfizer’s vaccine on December 18. On December 28, after receiving 1,000 initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and in partnership with the County of Bergen, Bergen New Bridge began vaccinating other healthcare personnel who fall into the 1A vaccination category. This program has already reached registration capacity, with 1,000 1A healthcare and EMS personnel receiving their shots. Scheduling will open again when additional vaccine doses are received from the state.

“These programs demonstrate our continued commitment to the health and safety of our staff, our communities, and those in our care, particularly those most vulnerable and underserved,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi. “Just as we did with COVID-19 testing, we want to be a resource for those we serve and help educate and guide people through this vaccination process.”

With New Jersey’s largest licensed nursing home on its campus, Bergen New Bridge began its LTC Vaccination Program for long term care staff and residents today. The program is part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care (LTC) Program administered through CVS and Walgreens. Long term care resident and President of the LTC Family Council, Bob Cole, was the first resident to receive the vaccine. Cole was also the Medical Center’s 100th COVID-19 recovered patient. When asked why he got the shot, Cole said, “I want to stay healthy and keep everyone else healthy too.”

“This is an exciting moment. One we have been eagerly awaiting,” added Visconi. “Bergen New Bridge is home to more than 400 long term care residents who are among our county’s most vulnerable citizens. Vaccinating them and the staff that cares for them is a crucial step in providing our resident's protection from the virus and moving them one step closer to being with their loved ones again.”

“Our residents are excited to receive the vaccine”, said Katie Richardson, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Chief Long Term Care Officer. “They want to be able to hug their loved ones, interact with their fellow residents at community events, and enjoy all the things they have missed during this pandemic. For us, we want to keep them safe, and this vaccine will help us do just that.”

“Bergen County has been front and center in the COVID-19 fight from day one,” said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco. “From testing to vaccinations, we are leading the way out of this pandemic. I am proud of the work Deb and everyone at Bergen New Bridge is doing, and together, we will continue to protect our communities and end COVID-19.”

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality, comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in-network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

