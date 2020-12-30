Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Telehealth Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides critical insights into the Indian Telehealth market, highlighting the growth opportunities, market revenue segmentation, and technology trends influencing its growth. The Telehealth market covered in this study includes three major segments-virtual visits, mHealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The forecast for India's Telehealth market until 2024 reveals interesting Mega Trends and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in its healthcare delivery market.
The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to tap into. As the world's fifth-largest economy, India's demographic and economic strengths are expected to drive its future growth to become one of the top three global economies over the next 10 to 15 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tipping point for India's Telehealth market, with multifold growth in the volume of Telehealth requests received by leading market participants.
Growing smartphone and internet penetration in rural areas, greater public awareness about the availability of virtual visits as an alternative to physical consultations, and access to affordable home monitoring devices are key aspects driving the adoption of Telehealth products and services in the country. With 62% of India's total disease burden attributed to chronic diseases, RPM and mHealth segments have immense potential to act as alternative healthcare delivery channels in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Strategic Imperatives
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Virtual Visits Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, mHealth Market
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market
8. Next Steps
