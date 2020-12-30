SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company, Inc. (OTC: MUEL), a global stainless steel processing equipment manufacturer, today announced the mutual agreement to terminate the letter of intent dated December 11, 2020, pursuant to which Paul Mueller Company was to sell its entire equity interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc. (MFO) to the management of MFO. MFO will continue to provide its customers with complex, on-site tank fabrication and other field-installed equipment as a Paul Mueller Company subsidiary.



Press Contact: Jay Holden | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9422