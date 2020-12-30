Dallas, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all high school seniors! Let's make 2021 better than the last. Enter for a chance to win one of 10 $2,000 scholarships in the 25th annual American Fire Sprinkler Association's (AFSA) High School Scholarship Contest (afsascholarship.org). The AFSA High School Scholarship Contest is open to all high school seniors, graduating in the spring of 2021 who plan to further their education in Fall 2021.

"Due to the pandemic, many families are having challenges trying to pay bills, rent, or family expenses, and for many paying for education can be an added stressor," said Nicole Duvall, AFSA director of communications. "AFSA's annual scholarship contest is tremendous in helping us to respond to those students' needs by helping to lift some of their financial burdens while also educating them about our industry and the potentially life-saving benefits of fire sprinklers."

Now entering its 25th year, the AFSA scholarship continues to grow, educating over 4.3 million users through this contest. As the voice of the merit shop fire sprinkler contractor, AFSA's mission is to educate and train the industry while promoting fire protection systems to save lives and property. Through its scholarship program established in 1996, AFSA has provided over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to help fulfill the educational dreams of students from across the nation and raise awareness about fire safety and sprinklers.

To enter, high school seniors should visit afsascholarship.org/high-school-contest where they will read an educational essay with information about fire sprinklers. After reading, the student will then be asked to take an eight-question, multiple-choice reading comprehension test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of the 10 $2,000 scholarships. A total of eight entries into the drawing are possible. The winners will be randomly chosen, and each winner will receive a $2,000 prize that will be paid directly to the accredited educational institution of the winner's choice, to be used for tuition and/or books for the fall 2021 semester.



The 2020-2021 high school contest is currently accepting entries online and will run through 12:00 a.m. Central Time on April 1, 2021. AFSA scholarships are open to U.S. citizens or legal residents and are not based on financial need. For details or to apply, visit afsascholarship.org/high-school-contest.

About AFSA

Established in 1981, the American Fire Sprinkler Association is an international association representing fire sprinkler contractors. AFSA is dedicated to the educational and professional advancement of the automatic fire sprinkler industry. Visit www.firesprinkler.org

