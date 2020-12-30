Ocean City, MD, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, announces they are partnering with Up to Par, through their combined management services of ONE SOURCE, to manage the Cove Creek Club.

Up to Par Management is a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club, and hospitality operations. Associa and Up to Par’s ONE SOURCE partnership is a single-source solution for HOA property, food and beverage, and residential club management offerings. Together, Associa and Up to Par Management deliver positive financial results and exceptional experiences to owners and developers, along with homeowners, members, and guests. The Cove Creek Club is a premier waterfront community situated on 334 acres on Maryland’s Kent Island. Residents of the golfing and boating community enjoy the rolling fairways of a private golf course, a deep-water marina, clubhouse, tennis courts, and many other recreational amenities. The diverse community of young families, working professionals, and retirees have direct access to the Chesapeake Bay and is an easy drive from Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. while providing residents a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“Legum & Norman is excited to partner with Up to Par to manage the beautiful Cove Creek Club and deliver outstanding management services to their residents,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “This partnership combines both Legum & Norman’s outstanding spectrum of HOA and property management services and industry leadership with Up to Par’s years of golf course and club management experience to deliver innovative solutions for Cove Creek.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com