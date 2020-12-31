NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Financing”) (see Eloro press releases dated December 16, 2020 and December 9, 2020), it has filed a final short form prospectus with the applicable securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Under the terms of the Financing, Haywood Securities Inc., as lead underwriter, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Underwriters”) agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3,548,400 units (the “Units”) at a price of Cdn$1.55 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of Cdn$5,500,020.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Common Share”) of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of Cdn$2.00 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing.

In addition, under the terms of the Financing, the Company granted to the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to 532,260 additional Units at a price of Cdn$1.55 per Unit, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is not later than the 30th day after the closing date of the Financing. The Underwriters have elected to exercise their Over-Allotment Option in full, such that the total number of Units to be sold in the Financing will be 4,080,660 Units at a price of Cdn$1.55 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of Cdn$6,325,023.

The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the Financing for continued exploration of the Company’s Iska Iska project in Bolivia, including 10,000 metres of additional diamond drilling planned to be carried out on the property (6,000 metres of drilling at Santa Barbara/Huayra Kasa and 4,000 metres of initial drilling at the Central Breccia Pipe). To date, the Company’s drill program at Iska Iska has completed more than 4,800 metres of drilling in 19 underground and surface drill holes. Assay results for the first five drill holes were reported in the Company’s November 18, 2020 press release; assay results for the balance of the holes are pending.

The Financing is scheduled to close on or about January 5, 2021 and is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Chief Technical Advisor for Eloro and a Qualified Person as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

