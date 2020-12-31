CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation”) granted incentive stock options to an Executive Officer of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, on December 29, 2020 for the purchase of a total of 250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.59 per share, at any time up to and including December 29, 2025.



ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

