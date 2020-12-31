New York City, NY, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Websites have numerous uses, including using them to host companies, businesses, blogs, hobbyist niches, and so much more. One can get these websites created by developers who charge a pretty penny for their expertise. But WordPress creates customized templates that someone can use to host their website without going through the expensive, developer-hosting contracting. One has to consider the theme they can use that gives them the best user experience with the most attractive outlook. GeneratePress believes it offers users the most appealing theme experience to change a user’s website outlook for the better.

What is GeneratePress?

GeneratePress is a WordPress theme developed to give users what the developers call the “perfect lightweight” experience geared to give a seamless user experience. The theme has the smallest footprint at launch, ensuring it delivers fast loading speeds. It uses independently-verified coding to deliver noteworthy stability following industry standards. And it ensures the website loads super-fast by only loading the necessary codes. This theme has validated HTML to ensure that the website has search engine-ready capabilities and even has WCAG 2.0 standards to ascertain it has good accessibility to all and sundry.

What is a WordPress Theme?

A WordPress theme houses different parts of a website that define a website’s outlook. It contains a folder with images, JavaScript files, templates, and stylesheets. All these parts make up the way website pages get displayed to the end-user. However, a theme does not change the way a website functions beyond the way it displays itself. So everything from the data it has to the pages and blogs remains the same.

Features

GeneratePress gives someone colors and typography options control from the customizer. One can change nearly every aspect of the website outlook in the product’s premium version. A client also gets to decide the desktop and mobile layout of the website through full control of margins and padding, among other features.

This theme has the ability to fuse seamlessly with the current page builder one loves to use in their project. It gives the page builder full control over the page layouts, allowing the owner to use third party page builders freely.

The application has kept up with advanced coding standards to enable it to integrate effortlessly with plugins that an end-user wants to use. The theme also has a wide array of filters and hooks to enable user extension. Language expansion makes this theme available in over 20 languages and fully supports languages that use the right to left scripts like Hebrew, Arabic, and Persian, among others.

How the Theme Works

A client has the option of using a free theme that offers the versatility of speed and utility, making it easy for them to start up their WordPress project. Once a client gets the product’s premium version they get access to over 60 editable color options to give numerous appearance possibilities. It gives them the ability to edit link colors, text colors, and even background colors.

An Elements module has gotten created to help clients build individual elements they can apply separately to the website. Block Elements utilize the installed block editor to manipulate headers, footers, and other elements. One can use the Header element to fuse the site header with the built page heroes. This feature allows such fusion even if the page heroes are created as a block.

A client also has the versatility to build their blog in the Blog module with access to columns, masonry, and even the infinity scroll. The Menu Plus module gives access to several other options like sticky navigation and off-canvas mobile header, among others. Further along, the Spacing module allows one full control over margins and both desktop and mobile padding, among others. Finally, the Site Library gives a constantly updated list of sites one can import and tweak to their liking when they want to engage in their next website building project.

Using GeneratePress

This theme has an easy setup process that any novice WordPress user can implement. Once a client has purchased GeneratePress they log into their WordPress dashboard. They then navigate to the Appearance tab and select Themes on the drop-down menu. They then click the Add New button located next to the title. Next, they type in GeneratePress in search and install and activate it after locating it.

Safety Features

GeneratePress has gotten created by developers keen on producing a nimble and versatile theme. They have invested time to ensure they use safe and bug-free coding. They take their coding through independent checks to ensure it passes all stability tests. Further on, they ensure the theme does not have any dependent and unnecessary auto-loading codes that cause system lags. They also ensure the site has accessibility for all by following WCAG 2.0 standards. Finally, the theme has all-round compatibility with all plugins to ensure a smooth interaction with every feature someone wants to integrate.

Purchase

The theme comes in two different price plans. One can purchase the one year plan or the lifetime plan, which has a one-time payment. The packages have similar listings save for two categories. A client gets access to all the premium modules and features, complete access to the site library, and the ability to use the theme on up to 500 websites.

The difference comes in at the point where the one-year plan has the premium support and updates limited to one year whereas the lifetime package gives access to lifetime updates and premium support. The one year package has a regular price of $59, which has gotten discounted to $44. The lifetime package has gotten discounted from $249 to $219.

Money-Back Guarantee

The theme developer provides a 30-day money-back guarantee upon the eventuality that a client has not gotten the satisfaction they looked for. One can contact customer support in such times to get a full refund. They need to go through the set procedure they get guided through to process their payment.

GeneratePress Benefits

GeneratePress gives users a constantly updated list of sites to choose from where to get inspiration. They can import these sites and tweak them to their preference accordingly.

The theme has multiple modules that give control to every aspect of a website, allowing perfect customization from every approach.

The product gives a color selection of more than 60 different colors for the text, background, and links. A user can adjust these colors from the Colors module.

The theme gives all-round compatibility with plugins, allowing full integration from the high end coding standards maintained here.

The application can get used in multiple countries, having support of more than 20 languages in tow. Right to left language scripts used in Arabic speaking countries, Israel, and other Asiatic countries also have the support and can get used here with ease.

The coders that have developed this application ensure only necessary codes start up with it when it gets launched. Codes begin upon request, ensuring that the application has a smooth start and run. It maintains high loading speeds, giving users a good and fast experience that keeps them coming back for more.

The WordPress theme developers delight in inclusivity and so follow WCAG 2.0 standards to give everyone access to the website using it. This inclusivity ensures no one who needs access gets left behind.

Clients get a search-engine-optimized theme before even loading content. It comes in the form of validated HTML, structured data, and super-fast speeds to look favorable before search engines.

The developers ensure they have created a theme with the smallest digital footprint, allowing for less than 10 kb of load when loading the website. This small print allows for fast load times and no lag.

FAQs

How long does installation take?

Installation follows a simple procedure involving logging into one’s WordPress account, searching for the theme, installing it, and getting the show on the road. It takes a relatively short time and should not exceed 30 minutes for a novice user.

What happens when one gets the “Install plugin failed” error?

Someone may face the challenge of installing the plugin and get error messages like “The package could not be installed. No valid plugins were found. Plugin install failed.” One may have tried to install the free theme as a plugin. It does not get installed in this way. Instead, one should head over to their WordPress account and download the GP Premium zip file, which one then gets to install as a plugin.

What could happen to cause theme updating issues?

Several issues can cause update issues. First, one needs to have activated their key for the update package to get activated. One can do this by adding the activation key in its field in the Generatepress area under 'Appearance' when logged into their WordPress account.

Secondly, email activation may fail. If this happens, one may need to activate their account manually as email activation for this product got switched to license keys after facing spamming issues. Other update issues one may face have gotten addressed on the site’s FAQs area.

Conclusion

The appearance of a website determines the experience site visitors get. It can get them coming back for more just because they had an amazing experience. A dedicated WordPress theme can get a website popular among visitors. Generatepress gives such dedicated service to users.

Email - support@generatepress.com

