Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Marking Materials Market by Type (Performance-based Markings & Paint-based Markings), Application (Road & Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, and Anti-skid Marking), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Road Marking Materials Market is Projected to Grow from USD 6.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4%

The major reasons for the growth of the road marking materials market include increased spending on safer roads, and new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies. These factors are responsible for driving the demand for road marking materials market.



Performance-based type of road marking material is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Thermoplastics and cold plastics are the subtypes of performance-based markings. Thermoplastics are one of the most commonly used surface marking materials owing to their increased durability, lack of VOC components, and excellent reflection properties at day as well as night and in wet conditions.



Also, cold plastics are employed used when an extended life of road markings is required. These factors are expected to drive the performance-based markings growth in the type segment of road marking materials market.



Road & highway markings are estimated to lead the road marking materials market, in by application segment during the forecast period



By application, road & highway markings are estimated to be the largest segment in road marking materials market in 2020. The road & highway markings considered in this report are thermoplastics, cold plastics, solvent-based paints, and water-based paints. These markings are projected to lead the road marking materials market as they are applied on the largest segment of road markings market, which are the roads and highways. Due to this factor the road & highway markings are supposed to lead the road marking materials market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific road marking materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for road marking materials during the forecast period. Factors like growing demand for safer roads as well as the increasing investments in the civil construction sector support the use of road marking materials in the Asia Pacific region, during the forecast period.

The road marking materials market report is dominated by players, such as The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), SealMaster (US), 3M (US), Aximum (France), Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG (Austria), Crown Technology, LLC (US), Basler Lacke (Switzerland), and Ozark Materials, LLC (US).



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Spending on Safer Roads

New Infrastructure and Roadway Projects in Emerging Economies

Safer Roads Positively Impact GDP

Restraints

Conservative Approach of Road Contractors

Opportunities

Increased Prominence of Road Markings in Lane Departure Warning Systems (Ldws)

Smart and Autonomous Mobility

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies Over Solvent-Based Road Markings

Certifications for Road Markings in Nordic Countries

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Macroeconomic Indicators



Patent Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M

Ampere System

Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Limited

Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Aximum

Basler Lacke Switzerland

Crown Technology, LLC

Ennis-Flint, Inc.

Geveko Markings

Hitex International Group

Kataline Group

Kelly Bros

Kestrel

Ozark Materials LLC

Reda National Co.

Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. Kg

Sealmaster

Swarco Ag

The Sherwin-Williams Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17ygw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900