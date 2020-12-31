Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Threat Intelligence Market by Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Threat Intelligence Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 10.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the Forecast Period.



The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in threat intelligence are to drive the market growth.



The market study covers the threat intelligence market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by application, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical, and by region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By application, the security analytics segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Major factors driving the growth of the security analytics segment are the increasing demand to discover patterns in cybersecurity attacks across network infrastructure and growing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance across verticals. Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing. The security analytics segment is expected to witness huge growth opportunities in the next five years, as it helps organizations in the prior detection of cybersecurity instances.

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs.



The growing cyberattacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations. These cyberattacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in APAC have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Accretion of Digital Technologies and Industrial Systems

Convergence of It and Ot Systems

Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber Attacks

Restraints

High Procurement Costs of Threat Intelligence Solutions

Technical Complexities and Lack of Interoperability Between Threat Intelligence Solutions

Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Threat Intelligence Solutions

Opportunities

R&D Investments by Governments and Enterprises to Develop Robust Threat Intelligence Solutions for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure

Increasing Demand for Professional and Managed Security Services to Open Lucrative Opportunities for Threat Intelligence Services

Necessity of Balanced Security Approach

Challenges

Lack of Collaboration Between Public and Private Sectors

Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze Threat Intelligence Systems

Management of Voluminous Data

Case Studies

Use Case 1: Banking

Use Case 2: Technology

Use Case 3: Manufacturing

Use Case 4: Healthcare

Value Chain Analysis



Pricing Model Analysis



Market Dynamics During COVID-19 Outbreak



Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Federal Information Security Management Act

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Best Practices in Threat Intelligence

Defining Scope for Threat Intelligence Program

Developing Central Database

Monitoring Internal and External Threats

Spread Awareness About Security Among Employees and Third Parties

Continuous Improvement in Gathering and Applying Threat Intelligence

