Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 6.32 billion by 2027.



Factors such as rising demand for protein therapeutics & personalized medicine, increasing investment in stem cell research, and rising need for biomarker identification represent high-growth opportunities for players during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost and time related to identifying and developing potential antibodies are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



In 2020, based on type, the antibodies segment is projected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing demand for antibodies for biomedical research, growing focus on protein and cell-based research, and increasing number of biomarker discovery.



On the basis of technology, in 2020, the flow cytometry segment is poised to command the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market. The raising biomedical research for better diagnosis and therapy, initiatives for rising biomarker discovery, and growing cell & molecular-based research are the factors driving this growth of this segment.



In 2020, the proteomics segment is expected to command the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market. Growing focus on protein-based research and the rising need for effective drugs using various protein-based disease profiling are the factors driving the growth of this segment.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is widely adopting research antibodies and reagents for proteomics research and drug discovery and development.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the research antibodies and reagents market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.1.1. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

1.1.2. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Proteomics and Genomics Research Studies

4.2.1.2. Increase in the Funding for Research Activities

4.2.1.3. Growing Industry-Academia Collaboration

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.2.1. High Cost and Time Related to Identification and Development of Potential Antibodies

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Demand for Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicines

4.2.3.2. Rising Investment and Focus on Stem-Cell Research

4.2.3.3. Rising Need for New Biomarker Identification

4.2.3.4. Significant Opportunities from Emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin-American Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Issues Related to Quality and Stability of Research Antibodies

4.2.4.2. Intense Pricing Pressure on Leading Players



5. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibodies

5.2.1. Antibodies Market, by Type

5.2.1.1. Primary Antibodies

5.2.1.2. Secondary Antibody

5.2.2. Antibodies Market, by Production Type

5.2.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody

5.2.2.2. Polyclonal Antibody

5.2.2.3. Antibody Fragments

5.2.3. Antibody Market, by Source

5.2.3.1. Mouse

5.2.3.2. Rabbit

5.2.3.3. Other Sources

5.2.4. Antibodies Market, by Research Area

5.2.4.1. Oncology

5.2.4.2. Infectious Diseases

5.2.4.3. Cardiovascular Disease

5.2.4.4. Immunology

5.2.4.5. Neurology

5.2.4.6. Stem Cell Research

5.2.4.7. Other Research Areas

5.3. Reagents

5.3.1. Sample Preparation Reagents

5.3.1.1. Media and Serum

5.3.1.2. Stains and Dyes

5.3.1.3. Probes

5.3.1.4. Buffers

5.3.1.5. Solvents

5.3.2. Antibody Production Reagents

5.3.2.1. Enzymes

5.3.2.2. Proteins

5.3.3. Other Research Reagents



6. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Flow Cytometry

6.3. Immunofluorescence

6.4. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

6.5. Immunoprecipitation (IP)

6.6. Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

6.7. Immunohistochemistry

6.8. Western Blot

6.9. Other Technologies



7. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Proteomics

7.3. Drug Discovery and Development

7.4. Genomics



8. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

8.3. Academic and Research Institutes

8.4. Contract Research Organizations



9. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Business Overview

11.2. Financial Overview

11.3. Product Portfolio

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland)

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Eli Lily and Company (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

BioLegend Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5a7ww

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900