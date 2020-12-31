Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clamshell Labeling Machine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
While factors such as the advantage of cost competitiveness against other forms of packaging and demand for hybrid clamshells are propelling the market growth. However, environmental and sustainability issues due to the usage of plastics are hampering the market growth.
Clamshell labelling is different from labelling of other types of packaging as the method of packaging is adopted to be clamshell only when the motto of the packaging is protecting the product as well as showing the product through the packaging. Thus, the label should not cover much of the surface of the clamshell, as well as should be effectively attached to the clamshell. Clamshell packaging is adopted in many industries for packaging products as it displays the product inside the packaging, protects products from minor shocks, and also easier for manufacturers to produce the high volume of packaging.
Based on the end user, the food segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it needs well-made packaging and a seal to protect the items inside from damage and contamination. Thermoformed packaging is an elegant choice for food manufacturers when cost and time to market are the main considerations in addition to airborne contaminants protection for its safety and freshness.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its high demand for electronic and household items; the usage of clamshell packaging drives the demand as this packaging with different customized labeling provides product differentiation, safety, tamper, and theft-resistant properties. These properties penetrate the growth of clamshell labeling equipment in these regions.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Semi-automatic Clamshell Labelling Machine
5.3 Automatic Clamshell Labelling Machine
6 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Custom Clamshell
6.3 Stock Clamshell
7 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By Positioning and Number of Label
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single Label (Top or Bottom)
7.3 Double Label (Top & Bottom)
7.4 Wrap Around
8 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic Rubber
8.3 Natural Rubber
9 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer Goods
9.3 Electronics Goods
9.4 Food
9.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care
9.6 Homecare
9.7 Pharmaceutical
9.8 Beverage
9.9 Emergency Response
9.10 Hospital & Clinic
10 Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 LABELPAC
12.2 Accent Packaging Equipment
12.3 ALTech UK Labelling Technologies
12.4 AutoLabe
12.5 Bandall
12.6 Graphic Packaging Holding
12.7 Label Aire
12.8 Link Pack
12.9 Multivac
12.10 Nita Labeling Equipment
12.11 Pack Leader USA
12.12 ProMach
12.13 Quadrel Labeling Systems
12.14 Victory Packaging
12.15 Weber Packaging
