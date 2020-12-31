Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometrics, and Smart cards), Product (Scanner, Mobile Computers, and Software), End-User (Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Retail)- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market is projected to reach USD 103.47 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027



The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market is primarily driven by several factors, such as increasing consumer demand for AIDC devices, rising government legislation on the use of AIDC technology, and the rapidly expanding E-commerce industry. However, certain factors, such as the high cost involved in deploying biometric & RFID systems and reluctance towards adopting new technologies, may restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to further the need for contactless AIDC devices, including biometrics & smart cards, and increasing investment in the healthcare industry shows a positive sign for the automatic identification and data capture market.



Based on technology, the biometrics technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing adoption of biometric authentication devices, particularly in forensic, international border crossing, and automobile, among others; technological developments; and easy integration with devices are the factors driving the growth of this segment.



Based on offering, the biometrics scanner segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market share in 2020. The increasing need for biometric scanners coupled with increasing awareness, advancement in biometric technologies, and high adoption rate are the major drivers for the growth of this segment. This trend is also expected to widen in the coming years, fueling automatic identification and data capture market growth.



Based on end user, the transportation and logistics sector is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2020. The increasing usage of AIDC technologies, such as RFID tags, GPS, and specialized sensors for supply chain management, shipment tracking, and trucking transportation, is one of the major drivers for this segment.



In comparison, the healthcare sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of AIDC devices in the healthcare industry to overcome the challenges of increasing medication errors and increased healthcare expenditure.



In 2020, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing awareness and high adoption of AIDC devices, rising government legislation on the use of AIDC technology, and growing E-commerce industry are the major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Need to Eliminate Data Capture & Entry Errors

4.2.1.2. Rising Government Legislatives on the Use of AIDC Technology

4.2.1.3. Growing E-Commerce Industry

4.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Cost Involved in Deploying Biometric and RFID Systems

4.2.2.2. Lack of Awareness

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Markets

4.2.3.2. Growing Healthcare Sector

4.2.4. Market Share Analysis, by Products, by Company

4.2.4.1. Mobile Computers

4.2.4.2. Barcode Scanner & Printers

4.2.4.3. RFID Scanner & Printers

4.2.4.4. Biometric Scanners

4.2.4.5. Enterprise Tablet

4.2.4.6. POS Terminal

4.2.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market



5. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biometrics

5.3. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.4. Smart Cards

5.5. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

5.6. Barcode

5.7. Magnetic Stripes



6. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Scanner & Reader

6.2.1. Barcode Scanners

6.2.2. RFID Scanner

6.2.3. Smart Card Reader

6.2.4. Magnetic Stripe Reader

6.2.5. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

6.3. Biometric Scanners

6.3.1. Face Recognition

6.3.2. Voice Recognition

6.3.3. Fingerprint Recognition

6.3.4. Iris Recognition

6.4. Printer & Recorder

6.4.1. Barcode Printer

6.4.2. RFID Printer

6.4.3. Label Printer

6.4.4. Smart Card Printer

6.4.5. Magnetic Stripe Recorder

6.5. Mobile Computer

6.6. Consumables

6.7. Software



7. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Retail

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Transport & Logistics

7.5. Banking and Financial

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others



8. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

9.1.1. New Product Launches

9.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

9.1.4. Expansions

9.2. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Newland EMEA (Netherlands)

Epson America Inc. (U.S.)

Seagull Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy)

Alien Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

SATO Worldwide (Japan)

Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan)

Microscan System Inc. (U.S.)

Jadak (U.S.)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

TSC Auto Id Technology Co.Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

Opticon (Netherlands)

Code Corporation (U.S.)

Bluebird Inc. (South Korea)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Godex International (Taiwan)

Cardlogix Corporation (U.S.)

Impinj Inc. (U.S.)

Axicon Auto ID Ltd (U.K.)

